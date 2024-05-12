God Gave Me A Bigger Job – Finidi George Bids Emotional Farewell To Enyimba

The newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, has bid an emotional farewell to the Aba-based club side, Enyimba.

Prior to his appointment as the Super Eagles head coach, George was combining his roles as the coach of Enyimba with his responsibilities as the assistant coach of the Eagles.

However, the 53-year-old tactician was appointed as a permanent replacement for Jose Peseiro about two weeks ago.

In his farewell message to the club, George thanked the management, coaches, staff, players and supporters of Enyimba for the opportunity to serve.

He disclosed that he applied for the national u-17 job twice but was unsuccessful, not realizing that God was preparing him for a bigger role with the Super Eagles.

“After three good years I will be leaving Enyimba, I was asking for something less but God has given me a bigger one, I didn’t know when I was applying for the U-17 job which I applied for twice I kept my cool and I decided to join the Aba giants but how God wanted it I have been giving the Super Eagles job,” Finidi stated in his address.

Recounting his experience at the club, the new Super Eagles boss said coaching Enyimba has not been an easy task but he is full of praises for the support he received.

He described Enyimba as a family, saying leaving the club to take over another job has been very emotional for him.

“My first season at Enyimba was a difficult one because of some challenges but my second was better and hopefully this season will be better than the last season.

“It’s quite unfortunate that I won’t finish this season with Enyimba, I would have loved to but that isn’t possible at this point in time.

“I want to thank you all because for me Enyimba is like a family, I’m going but I won’t forget you all but definitely I will soon come to Aba to watch Enyimba play because my duty now is to make a team with foreign and home-based players.

“It’s quite emotional for me because I knew when I came here I came with my son but he left after one year because it wasn’t easy for him but I knew what I was looking for which I wanted to prove myself here.

“I’m happy and at the same time am sad that I am leaving Enyimba, want to thank you all for the support. It hasn’t been easy but Enyimba has really prepared me for bigger challenges, Aba isn’t an easy place to coach,” he added.