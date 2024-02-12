VIDEO: ‘My Husband Means Well For The Nation’ – Remi Tinubu Says As She Visits Emir Of Kano

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has visited the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at his palace in Kano State.

Naija News reports that the former Lagos East Senator paid homage to the monarch on Monday alongside some of her aides and Nana Shettima, the wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Speaking during the visit, the First Lady said the Tinubu administration means well for the nation and doing its best to address the various challenges facing the nation.

Mrs Tinubu, who had arrived in Kano State for an official visit, was received by Governor Abba Yusuf, his wife and many other wives of Governors.

She is also expected to attend a function at the Maryam Abacha American University in Kano.

See the video below.

Current Hardship Is Temporary, Will Soon Fade Away

Meanwhile, the First Lady has assured Nigerians that the hard times being faced are temporary and will soon be over.

She gave the assurance during a meeting with the wives of 36 State Governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja last Monday.

Mrs Tinubu said times like this call for sober reflection, saying that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the country develops.

She said: “Times like this call for sober reflection. Hence, all hands must be on deck. Moreover, the hardship situation is temporary, it will soon fade away.

“The mission of the RHI is driven by my office to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Tinubu.”