Oluremi Tinubu Reacts To Nabeeha’s Death

The wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, has reacted to the recent killing of a 400-level student of biological science at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

Naija News reports that Nabeeha, who was kidnapped alongside her family, was killed on Friday by her abductors, who demanded an N65 million naira ransom.

The kidnappers have also threatened to kill the remaining five sisters after releasing the father and murdering Nabeeha on Friday.

Nabeeha was laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

In a post via her official X handle on Monday, Mrs Tinubu acknowledged the devastating loss of Nabeeha and extended condolences to her grieving family.

She urged the nation to join in fervent prayers for the safe return of other girls in kidnappers’ captivity.

Mrs Tinubu also called on the security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in the nation.

She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the devastating loss of Nabeeha and extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family.

“In difficult moments like this, I urge the nation to join in fervent prayers for the safe return of these girls. Let us hold the families close to our hearts in prayers.

“I implore our security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in our nation.

“The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern.

“To the parents, especially mothers, I appeal for intensified prayers for our children and for peace to prevail in our beloved country.

“May the Almighty God comfort the Al-Kadriyar family for their loss, and may God bring the other children back home safely.

“God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”