Nigeria Is Not A Poor Country – Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady of the Federation, Oluremi Tinubu has said that Nigeria is not a poor country.

The Senator stated this after holding a Christmas party for the children of Nana Berry Orphanage in Abuja.

She expressed belief that 2024 would be glorious for Nigerians, and urged parents to continue to give hope to their wards.

She warned parents to stop talking about poverty in from of their children, insisting that Nigeria is not a poor nation.

Tinubu, however, called on the wealthy to take care of those that are poor.

According to her, “As we go into year 2024, our message should be how to transform the lives of the young ones. Whoever we are, we should stop talking about poverty in front of our children, we are not a poor nation, the wealthy ones should also take care of the poor ones and make them wealthy, that is all it takes.

“We have taken the issue of poverty out of context and it is really polluting the hearts of the young ones, but we have to give them hope and show them the life that is positive. We are entering a glorious year and those who believe that it is going to be glorious will enjoy it.”

The first lady also advised parents to imbibe the habit of teaching their wards good morals for them to become great adults.