Current Hardship Is Temporary, Will Soon Fade Away – Remi Tinubu Tells Nigerians

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the hard times being faced is temporary and will soon be over.

She gave the assurance during a meeting with wives of 36 State Governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Mrs Tinubu said times like this calls for sober reflection, saying that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the country overcome its challenges.

She said: “Times like this calls for sober reflection, hence, all hands must be on deck. Moreover, the hardship situation is temporary, it will soon fade away.

“The mission of the RHI is driven by my office to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Tinubu.”

She said Women Agricultural Support Programme (WASP), under her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) will empower 20 farmers each, from five states in the South East Zone.

“These farmers will get N500,000 each and a total draft of N10m will be given to five RHI states’ coordinators as the case may be.

“The National Agricultural Land Development Authority in partnership with the RHI will support an additional 80 female farmers from each state with the provision of training and capacity building and agricultural inputs.

“We will buy-off all produce from the farms after harvest,’’ she said.

The First Lady said she would soon launch “Young Farmers Club’’ in public schools across the nation to encourage farming among young population.

She said schools with the best farms would be identified, and prizes would be given to them, ranging from school renovations, equipping of school science laboratories, provision of ICT equipment and upgrading of school libraries.