I Am Not Afraid Of Death – Remi Tinubu

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that she is too old to be afraid of death.

The senator stated this during the commissioning of an Alternative High School and ICT centre in Bauchi.

Speaking at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, the president’s wife, noted that if God has successfully granted her 60 years on earth, then she has no reason to be afraid of death.

Her visit comes days after a cleric, Sunusi Abubakar, issued death threat against the President’s wife.

Speaking at the palace, the First Lady said, “I want to thank His Excellency for assuring me that I am safe but what I said is that I am too old to be afraid.

“If God has granted me 60 years, I think I shouldn’t be afraid of death but I thank God I had the courage to come. Nigeria belongs to all of us and this is the time to unite more than ever before.

“Nigeria needs prayers and we believe that God will answer our prayers. I am here today to perform official duty and also pay my Royal respect to His Royal Highness the Emir of Bauchi and to thank him for the warm reception we received today which is a great honour to me and I truly appreciate that.”