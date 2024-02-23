Audio: Shehu Sani Reacts As Islamic Cleric Calls For The Murder Of First Lady, Remi Tinubu

A former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to a viral audio of an Islamic cleric calling for the murder of the First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

In the audio, the cleric could be heard stating that Remi Tinubu must be killed because she is the leader of infidels in the country.

He insisted that she deserves to die for being a pastor.

He also said that the Muslim/Muslim ticket that brought President Bola Tinubu to power was a scam.

The cleric said, “Now, Tinubu, his wife is an infidel. As an infidel, she is a leader among the infidels.

“God’s judgement says she must be k!lled. She’s a pastor… a leader of infidels (Christians); Allah says they must be killed…”

Listen to the audio

Reacting, Sani insisted that the cleric statement was unacceptable and condemnable.

He noted that it was within the democratic rights of a citizen to criticise government policies, but calling for the murder of the first lady was preposterous.

According to him, “Criticising the Government and its policies is within the ambit of democratic rights;but Calling for the killing of Senator Remi Tinubu by the religious cleric is unacceptable and utterly condemnable.”