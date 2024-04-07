Photos: List Of Dignitaries At Sanwo-Olu’s Daughter’s Wedding Ceremony In Lagos

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrated the union of his daughter, Modupeoreoluwa, with her lover, Oladele, during their wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Naija News understands that the white wedding took place one week after their traditional wedding.

The Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi solemnized the couple’s union at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos.

The wedding was graced by a distinguished gathering, including Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State; Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; and former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, among other esteemed guests.

See pictures from the event below.

Similarly, dignitries gathered on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Ikeja, Lagos State, to celebrate the wedding of Omobayonle, the son of former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko, and his bride, Anjolaoluwa Adesanya.

The couple had their engagement and traditional wedding on April 5, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos. Just like the white wedding, the traditional wedding had many important guests. The couple looked lovely in matching wine-colored outfits.

The bride showed off her dance skills during the ceremony while her bridesmaids cheered her on. Another special moment was when the groom and his friends bowed down and asked the bride’s family for her hand in marriage.

Some of the notable people at the event included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and many others.