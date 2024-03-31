Tinubu Will Leave A Better Nigeria After His Tenure – First Lady

Advertisement

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband, President Bola Tinubu, is working to make the country better than he met it.

The First Lady said Nigeria would be better after the tenure of her husband as President.

Naija News reports she made the submission on Sunday when she hosted former first ladies, govenors’ wives, others to Iftar.

A statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi, quoted Mrs Tinubu to have said “Mr. President will do all it takes to make the nation better, that even when we live here, we will go back to a better Nigeria.”

She, however, called for all hands to be on deck in realizing the country gets back on track.

“We all have tasks to do to get this nation back on track,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu noted that the various social investment programmes of the administration are all on track, and the results are becoming evident.

Those in attendance include former First Ladies of Nigeria, female justices, wives of governors, female ministers, wives of ministers and wives of service chiefs.

The women offered prayers for the nation, the President and the world.