El-Rufai’s Son Reacts As Muslim Cleric Who Called For Killing Of Tinubu’s Wife Apologizes

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, has reacted after the Islamic cleric who said the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, deserves to die for being a pastor apologized for his statement.

Naija News reported that in the audio, the cleric could be heard stating that Remi Tinubu must be killed because she is the leader of infidels in the country.

He insisted that she deserves to die for being a pastor.

He also said that the Muslim/Muslim ticket that brought President Bola Tinubu to power was a scam.

Responding to X user, who said that the cleric had apologised over the statement, Bello stated the cleric should keep his apology to himself.

The son of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, in a now-deleted tweet, said security agencies should immediately arrest and prosecute the cleric.

He wrote: “He should keep his apology. They should arrest him and prosecute him immediately.”

Meanwhile, a former senator, Shehu Sani, has insisted that the cleric’s statement was unacceptable and condemnable.

He noted that it was within the democratic rights of a citizen to criticise government policies, but calling for the murder of the first lady was preposterous.

According to him, “Criticising the Government and its policies is within the ambit of democratic rights;but Calling for the killing of Senator Remi Tinubu by the religious cleric is unacceptable and utterly condemnable.”