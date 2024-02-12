Herbert Wigwe: Rivers Lawmakers Call For Probe Into Helicopter Crash

The House of Representatives Rivers State caucus has urged the United States Government and its relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the helicopter crash that resulted in the tragic deaths of Access Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son.

Naija News reports that Wigwe, together with his wife and son, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash near the Nevada border in California, USA.

The caucus leader, Dunamenne Dekor, expressed condolences to the Wigwe family and highlighted Dr. Herbert Wigwe’s significant contributions to the financial, educational, and welfare sectors.

The caucus called for a thorough investigation into the helicopter crash that claimed their lives, urging both US and Nigerian authorities to conduct inquiries.

They hoped for successful efforts to support the victims’ families and extended sympathies to all affected by the tragedy.

The leader of the caucus spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, on Monday.

The statement read, “Our hearts are heavy with sorrow as we extend our deepest condolences to the Wigwe family and loved ones during this distressing time.

“Dr Herbert Wigwe played a prominent role in the financial banking community, education and welfare.

“His leadership at Access Holdings Plc has left an indelible mark on the industry.

“As we mourn the loss of our son; a nationalist, lover of Rivers State, and visionary and compassionate leader, we take solace in the very remarkable impact he made in the financial sector, education, and particularly his philanthropic lifestyle and belief that the well-being of a people is the only thing that has intrinsic value.

“The Caucus is calling on the United States of America and its relevant agencies, the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and all relevant institutions and agencies of government to thoroughly investigate the cause of this ill-fated helicopter crash in California and make public its findings.

“We fervently hope that the authorities will successfully locate and provide the necessary support to the families of the victims of this devastating incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wigwe family and all those who have been impacted by this tragic event.”

Meanwhile, Naija News reports that the United States government has begun an investigation into the helicopter crash near the California-Nevada border that killed Wigwe, his wife and son alongside the Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board have initiated an immediate investigation into the tragic crash.

According to reports gathered by Naija News, witnesses noted that there was a mix of rain and wintry conditions during the crash. Additionally, individuals reported observing a fire on the helicopter and some downed power lines at the scene.

Investigators initiated the process of mapping the area using drones and documenting the wreckage on Sunday.

They are also in the process of collecting pilot and maintenance records. While a preliminary report is anticipated within 30 days, a comprehensive investigation is estimated to span up to two years for completion.