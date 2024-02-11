Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Begin Probe Into California Helicopter Crash

The United States government has begun an investigation into the helicopter crash near the California-Nevada border.

Recall that Wigwe, his wife and son died in a helicopter crash alongside the Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board, a probe into the ill-fated crash has begun immediately.

According to the FAA, the crash, which occurred in the Mojave Desert around 10 pm. local time on Friday, February 9, near Nipton, California, involved a Eurocopter EC 130.

In a statement on Saturday, the agencies confirmed that six people were on board but did not disclose information regarding casualties.

The statement said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

Part of the statement read, “The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.”

The Public Affairs Specialist, Office of Communications, FAA, Rick Breitenfeldt asked family members to contact local authorities for more information regarding the incident.

He said: “Contact local authorities for the names and medical conditions of the people on board.”