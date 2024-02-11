Why I Moved Back To My Parents’ House At 31 – Nigerian Lawmaker, Akin Alabi

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, has revealed that he had to move back in with his parents at the age of 31.

Naija News reports that the politician made this known while responding to an X user who wrote: “Telling me you’re moving back in with your parents as a 30-year-old man is idk …”

Alabi replied to the post stating he had to move back to his parent’s house in Ibadan in 2008 to replan before moving back to Lagos state.

He wrote, “I moved back to my parents’ house in Ibadan in 2008 (briefly to replan). I was 31. Took immediate pressures off me. Enjoyed it for 6 months and moved to Lagos.”

In other news, the Federal Capital Territory Police (FCT) Command has apprehended a pastor and two others for child trafficking.

The suspects were arrested on Friday while trafficking 12 underage children, comprising eight girls and four boys aged between five and 16 years, from Nasarawa State to Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects, identified as Simon Kado, his relative, Jesse Simon-Kado, and their driver, Muhammad Isah, were intercepted while conveying the victims in a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, APP 489 XE.