Pastor, Others Arrested For Child Trafficking In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police (FCT) Command has apprehended a pastor and two others for child trafficking.

The suspects were arrested on Friday while trafficking 12 underage children, comprising eight girls and four boys aged between five and 16 years, from Nasarawa State to Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects, identified as Simon Kado, his relative, Jesse Simon-Kado, and their driver, Muhammad Isah, were intercepted while conveying the victims in a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, APP 489 XE.

Adeh said, “Operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad 74, on Friday, February 9, at about 12:55 am, intercepted one Muhammad Isah, male, of Kafanchan, Kaduna State in a Toyota Hiace bus with reg no, APP 489 XE, conveying 12 – four male and eight female underage children to a destination later discovered to be in Ogun State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the children whose ages are between five years to 16 years, all from Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State, were being trafficked to Ogun State by one Pastor Simon Kado, male, and Jesse Simon-Kado, male, who are now presently in police custody.

“While an investigation is still ongoing and in collaboration with the Nasarawa State Police Command on how to reunite victims with their respective families, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Benneth Igweh, wishes to reiterate that the safety of residents remains his utmost priority.”