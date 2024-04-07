Wike Appointing Only Kinsmen, Allies In FCT – Arewa Youths

Advertisement

The Reformed Arewa Youth Coalition (RAYC) has raised concerns over what it describes as lopsided appointments by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, alleging a breach of the federal character principle.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the coalition accused the minister of favouritism towards his home state, Rivers, in his appointment decisions, thus neglecting the diverse representation expected in the FCT administration.

Naija News reports that the group’s President, Comrade Attahiru Musa, criticized the minister’s approach to governance in the FCT, likening it to a personal fiefdom.

“Wike has displayed a despicable trend evident in his choice of appointments. He has turned the FCT into an extension of Rivers State, deliberately ignoring the federal character principle,” Musa lamented.

The coalition detailed that the minister’s appointments so far have not adequately represented the principle of Federal Character, thus sparking fears of potential discord within the capital territory.

“The FCT Minister must realize that he is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and not the Minister for Rivers State,” the group stated, urging Wike to reconsider his approach to prevent polarizing the FCT along ethnic and religious lines.

The Arewa youths called for an immediate reassessment of these appointments by Wike, stressing the importance of adhering to policies that promote unity and inclusiveness within the FCT.

They warned that failure to address this issue could harm the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the peaceful coexistence within the capital territory.