Why Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe Was In US Revealed

It is no longer news that the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and his family died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on Friday.

Naija News earlier reported that Wigwe, his wife and son died in the helicopter crash alongside the Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

It was learned that six people were feared dead after the horrific helicopter crash in California, marking the state’s second fatal accident in under a week.

But according to Punch, Wigwe and his family were headed to Las Vegas when the chopper crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

A source told the newspaper that Wigwe and his family had travelled to the United States for the Super Bowl event in Las Vegas scheduled for today (Sunday).

“A whole family was wiped out,” the source said.

See Herbert Wigwe’s Last Post Days Before Sudden Death

Meanwhile, the late Wigwe reflected on the need to make the best out of life about 21 days before his death in the ill-fated chopper crash in California, United States.

In a post via his X handle on January 19, 2024, the billionaire businessman said life is a precious gift, and there is a need to make the most of it by showing love and kindness.

He wrote: “Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect.

“Let’s honour this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days.”