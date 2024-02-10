Atiku Mourns Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, and his family.

Naija News earlier reported that Wigwe and his family reportedly died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on Friday.

It was gathered that Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter, headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border between Nevada and California.

Reacting to the sad incident in a post via his official X handle on Saturday, Atiku said he was deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Wigwe and his family.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the late Wigwe as a consummate banker, education promoter, and philanthropist.

The former vice president said his heart goes out to their loved ones and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident.

He wrote: “In the words of one of Nigeria’s finest CEOs, Herbert Wigwe, “Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect. Let’s honour this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days.”

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, and his family.

“Indeed, Herbert Wigwe, consummate banker, education promoter, and philanthropist, numbered his days. On behalf of my family, my heart goes out to their loved ones and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident. May their souls rest in peace.”