Atiku Mourns APC Chieftain Cairo Ojougboh

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cairo Ojugboh, who reportedly passed away while watching Nigeria’s AFCON semi-final clash against South Africa.

Reacting to the passing of the APC chieftain, Atiku, who described Ojugboh as his close friend, revealed that he was deeply saddened by his death.

Naija News reports that Atiku further described the late politician as a shining example of patriotism, adding that his dedication to Nigeria was unwavering.

The former vice president said the death of the politician is a personal loss that has left a void in his heart.

“The sudden passing of my close friend, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, deeply saddens me. His love for our country was profound. Cairo was a shining example of patriotism; his dedication to Nigeria was unwavering, and his departure is a personal loss that leaves a void in my heart. As we mourn, let us remember the passion and zeal for Nigeria that defined his life. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Atiku wrote.

Naija News learnt that the outspoken politician died on Wednesday night while watching the AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

A source privy to the incident informed LEADERSHIP on Ojougboh’s demise, “As soon as a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the AFCON match with South Africa on Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Bouake, Ivory Coast, he slumped.”

Recall that the semi-final tie ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Super Eagles winning on penalties, which led to massive celebration online and offline.

Cairo Ojougboh, a medical Doctor turned politician, was born on September 8, 1959, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was the spokesman for APC Presidential Campaign Council Delta State.

He was also APC Gubernatorial Aspirant in 2019, Delta State.

Ojougboh also acted as the Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from September 2016 to August 2017, before he joined APC on September 16, 2017.