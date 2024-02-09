Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 9th February, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 9th February 2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate release of 102,000 metric tonnes of grains as part of measures to cushion the nation’s growing food crisis and the rising cost of commodities.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the last leg of a series of three meetings of the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday.

Idris said the President ordered the immediate release of more than 102,000 metric tons of maize, millet, garlic, and other commodities from the National Food Reserve and the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria.

The minister revealed that the administration will resort to importing to augment any shortages observed after the release of the food items.

The minister, however, declined to mention specifics affirmed the government’s readiness to take punitive measures against those he called food hoarders.

President Bola Tinubu has cautioned Nigerians against having negative thoughts about the country, noting that good things can still happen in Nigeria.

The President made the submission on Thursday while speaking at the launch of the 3,112 housing units in FCT, Abuja.

According to Tinubu, Nigerians should be committed to seeing the greatness and hope in the country and just like the Super Eagles at the ongoing AFCON tournament, be optimistic of always winning.

He said: “Don’t think of your country negatively, before I left home this morning, I asked for the pledge, a page out of it and we have to relaunch it, relaunch it to be committed to the greatness, the hope of our country, it is our country!”

The president added: “You pledge to Nigeria your country, my country to be faithful, loyal, and honest, to serve Nigeria with all your strength, you saw it on the field of play yesterday, you are all rejoicing.”

The Defence Headquarters has warned terrorists that it is either they surrender and give up their evil act or”get ready to be killed”.

The Nigerian Military warned that they would continue to fulfil their mission of hunting and destroying terrorists and their cohorts across the country in the most professional manner.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, stated this on Thursday while speaking on operations in the last week.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have escalated their dispute with the Federal Government by issuing a 14-day ultimatum for a nationwide strike.

This drastic step has been taken in response to the government’s failure to honour the 16-point agreement reached with organized labour on October 2, 2023.

Expressing their frustration, leaders of the NLC and TUC condemned the government’s apparent indifference to the widespread suffering and hardship among the Nigerian populace, exacerbated by the non-implementation of the agreed terms.

The 14-day notice serves as a final appeal to the government to address the grievances of the labour sector and fulfil its commitments to ensure industrial peace and economic stability.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) President, Omar Touray, has announced that the commission is contemplating strategic measures to resolve the concerns surrounding the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the sub-regional bloc.

Naija News reported earlier that ECOWAS officials convened for an emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on Thursday for a ministerial-level Extraordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC).

The purpose of the meeting was to tackle the issues that led to the recent decision of the three countries to withdraw from the bloc. The session also discussed Senegal’s urgent electoral situation and emphasized the importance of regional cooperation.

Tourey highlighted that the official notifications from the three countries on January 29 regarding their withdrawal from ECOWAS had far-reaching implications that required attention.

Touray stated that the decisions mentioned were embraced in the 1993 ECOWAS Revised Treaty.

However, he said it is crucial to note that the three member states have not fully grasped the consequences of this decision on their citizens.

According to him, ECOWAS, during the meeting today, meticulously compiled two memoranda regarding the matter for the concerned country’s review.

These documents, he said, include a comprehensive analysis of the broader ramifications of the withdrawal for the member states involved and the entire community.

In response to the current surge in food costs, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, announced that the House will support the government’s emergency food distribution program.

Speaking at a press briefing at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday, the Speaker revealed that the House was aware of the hardship that Nigerians were facing as a result of the hike in the price of food items.

“We acknowledge the pain and suffering of every family. Your cries have not fallen on deaf ears,” he said, adding that food security is very close to his heart.

Naija News reports that the Speaker’s comments comes amidst the continuous protests in several northern states and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) plans to embark on strike due to hardship.

Abbas also used the platform to defend the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over recent “cyberbullying” and campaign of “fake news”.

He urged the appropriate security services to track the individuals behind the effort to discredit Gbajabiamila.

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, launched the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate project at Karsana, area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu flagged off the construction of 3,112 pilot housing projects, which marks the commencement of a nationwide project aimed at delivering 100,000 housing units through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiated in December 2023.

The partnership, forged between the Federal Ministry of Housing & Urban Development (FMHUD) and a consortium of companies—Continental Civil and General Construction Limited, along with Ceezali Limited—embarks on the ambitious first phase to construct 20,000 housing units across the FCT, with Karsana hosting 3,112 of these units.

This groundbreaking event, led by President Tinubu, heralds the official start of the “Renewed Hope Cities and Estates” programme, conceived by the FMHUD, to significantly boost the national housing stock and mitigate the pervasive housing shortfall.

The programme envisions the establishment of Cities and Estates across all six geo-political zones of the country and the FCT, promising a minimum of 1,000 housing units per City site and at least 500 housing units per Estate site in the 30 states.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, highlighted that the project is designed to cater to various income brackets, offering a range of residential options.

The Group CEO of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, has averred that the decision taken by the company’s board to move a significant part of its revenues to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was in the country’s best interest.

Naija News reports that Kyari made this known during a meeting with the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, on Thursday.

He noted that the decision was made in line with the directives of all parties, especially in providing NNPC Ltd. with an improved platform for managing its cash-holding obligor limits in commercial banks set by the Board of Directors.

Kyari added that the national oil company will continue maintaining some of its positions with commercial banks.

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has rubbished comments suggesting he is an ethnic bigot following his opposition to the plans by the federal government to move some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos.

The lawmaker, in a press statement on Thursday, while rejecting insinuations about hating the Yoruba ethnic group, however, said he won’t change his position about the planned relocation of the federal government agencies.

To further buttress his point that he has no form of hatred for the Yoruba ethnic group, the Senate Chief Whip disclosed that two of his daughters are married to Yoruba men and already have children.

Senator Ndume, therefore, called on those criticising him to leave him alone and urged the CBN to focus on providing monetary stability and fighting inflation.

He also denied being the mouthpiece of certain groups, including the North or Northern senators, but clarified he is speaking what he believes to be the truth in the interest of Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu, who he has enormous respect for, maintaining that his comments are not personal at all.

On his daughter, who works at the CBN, Ndume said she is a qualified Nigerian who can work in any government agency.

Fourteen travellers kidnapped by gunmen in Inele Eteke within Kogi State’s Olalamaboro Local Government Area have regained their freedom.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye, revealed this during an interaction with DAILY POST on Thursday evening.

“Just been informed by the DPO that all the kidnapped victims of God is Good Motors, GIG and ABC have regained their freedom”, he said.

Recall Naija News reported that on Saturday, February 3, 2024, armed bandits hijacked two buses owned by GIG and ABC transport companies, seizing approximately 14 passengers and transporting them to an undisclosed location.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.