BREAKING: All Kidnapped Passengers Of GIG, ABC Buses Regain Freedom

Fourteen travellers kidnapped by gunmen in Inele Eteke within Kogi State’s Olalamaboro Local Government Area have regained their freedom.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye, revealed this during an interaction with DAILY POST on Thursday evening.

“Just been informed by the DPO that all the kidnapped victims of God is Good Motors, GIG and ABC have regained their freedom”, he said.

Recall Naija News reported that on Saturday, February 3, 2024, armed bandits hijacked two buses owned by GIG and ABC transport companies, seizing approximately 14 passengers and transporting them to an undisclosed location.

According to sources, God is Good Motors transported 12 passengers, while ABC had two passengers on board, with the GIG bus departing from Umuahia in Abia State at 7:30 am on Saturday, heading to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The abductors of these 14 passengers, heading to Abuja, communicated with the families of the victims, requesting N15 million as ransom.

It remains uncertain whether the ransom was paid before the release of the abducted individuals.