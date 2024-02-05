Gunmen Abduct Passengers Of Abuja-bound Buses In Kogi State

Passengers travelling in two buses bound for Abuja have been kidnapped by unidentified individuals in the Inele-Eteke area of Ogugu, along the New Road in the Kogi East district.

The buses were en route from the eastern region of the country. According to information obtained by Channels Television on Monday, the incident involved buses operated by GIG and ABC companies on their way to Abuja.

According to the source, the GIG bus departed from Umuahia in Abia State at 7:30 am on Saturday, en route to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. Following the abduction, GIG has reached out to security agencies to aid in locating the kidnapped individuals.

In the meantime, the Kogi State Police Command has verified the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, William Ayah, stated in a Monday announcement that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area, along with local vigilantes and hunters, are currently combing the bush in an attempt to rescue the victims.

The spokesman mentioned that the incident encompassed the GIG bus carrying 12 passengers and a Sienna bus owned by ABC Transport with two occupants. However, security operatives later rescued the driver of the GIG Motors, as per the spokesman’s statement.

He further stated that Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand Onuoha, has dispatched an additional tactical squad comprising a Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, along with conventional police personnel to the region.

Their objective is to persist in combing the bush and ensure the safe rescue of all victims without harm.