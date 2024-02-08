‘Don’t Think Of Your Country Negatively’ – Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has cautioned Nigerians against having negative thoughts about the country, noting that good things can still happen in Nigeria.

The President made the submission on Thursday while speaking at the launch of the 3,112 housing units in FCT, Abuja.

According to Tinubu, Nigerians should be committed to seeing the greatness and hope in the country and just like the Super Eagles at the ongoing AFCON tournament, be optimistic of always winning.

He said: “Don’t think of your country negatively, before I left home this morning, I asked for the pledge, a page out of it and we have to relaunch it, relaunch it to be committed to the greatness, the hope of our country, it is our country!”

The president added: “You pledge to Nigeria your country, my country to be faithful, loyal, and honest, to serve Nigeria with all your strength, you saw it on the field of play yesterday, you are all rejoicing.”

Citing an example of the Super Eagles, Tinubu submitted further that: “Every one of us loves victory, we love to win when you are positive and hopeful Nigeria is winning.”

As earlier reported by Naija News, the President launched the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate project at Karsana area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu flagged off the construction of 3,112 pilot housing projects, which marks the commencement of a nationwide project aimed at delivering 100,000 housing units through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiated in December 2023.

The partnership, forged between the Federal Ministry of Housing & Urban Development (FMHUD) and a consortium of companies—Continental Civil and General Construction Limited, along with Ceezali Limited—embarks on the ambitious first phase to construct 20,000 housing units across the FCT, with Karsana hosting 3,112 of these units.