Tinubu Launches Renewed Hope Housing Project In Abuja (Photos)

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, launched the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate project at Karsana, area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu flaged off the construction of 3,112 pilot housing project, which marks the commencement of a nationwide project aimed at delivering 100,000 housing units through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiated in December 2023.

The partnership, forged between the Federal Ministry of Housing & Urban Development (FMHUD) and a consortium of companies—Continental Civil and General Construction Limited, along with Ceezali Limited—embarks on the ambitious first phase to construct 20,000 housing units across the FCT, with Karsana hosting 3,112 of these units.

This groundbreaking event, led by President Tinubu, heralds the official start of the “Renewed Hope Cities and Estates” programme, conceived by the FMHUD, to significantly boost the national housing stock and mitigate the pervasive housing shortfall.

The programme envisions the establishment of Cities and Estates across all six geo-political zones of the country and the FCT, promising a minimum of 1,000 housing units per City site and at least 500 housing units per Estate site in the 30 states.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, highlighted that the project is designed to cater to various income brackets, offering a range of residential options.

These include bedroom blocks of flats for low to medium income earners and more luxurious two to five-bedroom terraces and duplexes aimed at higher income earners, thereby promoting integrated living communities.

The Karsana project, significantly financed by the developers who also procured the land, illustrates a novel approach to housing development in Nigeria.