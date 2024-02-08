Tinubu Mourns As Cairo Ojougboh Dies While Watching AFCON Game

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of a former House of Representatives member, Cairo Ojougboh.

Ojougboh, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), passed away during the Nigeria versus South Africa match, on Wednesday.

Naija News gathered that the tragic incident happened when a penalty was awarded against Nigeria in the 88th minute of the game.

Ojougboh, who represented the Ika federal constituency of Delta State, was said to have shouted and slumped due to a massive heart attack when the Bafana Bafana scored.

Reacting to the sad incident in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu said he received the news of the passing of Ojougboh with a heavy heart.

The president condoled with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta State over what he called the tragic loss.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, President Tinubu comforted his family and urged them to find strength and hope in God Almighty

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who died on Wednesday.

“Dr. Ojougboh was a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007) and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

“President Tinubu condoles with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta State over this tragic loss.

“While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, President Tinubu comforts his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain.”