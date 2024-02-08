APC Chieftain, Cairo Ojougboh Slumps, Dies While Watching AFCON Semi-final Match

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Ika federal constituency of Delta State, Cairo Ojougboh, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the outspoken politician died on Wednesday night while watching the AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

A source privy to the incident informed LEADERSHIP on Ojougboh’s demise, “As soon as a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the AFCON match with South Africa on Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Bouake, Ivory Coast, he slumped.”

Recalls that the semi-final tie ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Super Eagles winning on penalties, which led to massive celebration online and offline.

Cairo Ojougboh, a medical Doctor turned politician, was born on September 8, 1959, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was the Presidential Spokesman for APC, Presidential Campaign Council Delta State.

He was also APC Gubernatorial Aspirant in 2019, Delta State.

Ojougboh also acted as the Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from September 2016 to August 2017, before he joined APC on September 16, 2017

Meanwhile, APC secretary for Ehaje Ward 1, Sunday Innocent, has denied any role in the alleged suspension of the party’s Benue State chairman, Augustine Agada.

Recall that Innocent and other party members announced Agada’s suspension due to alleged anti-party activities during the Benue general election of 2023.

Naija News recalls that the party’s senatorial candidate in the recently held Benue South election, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, filed a petition against Agada, which led to the suspension.

The APC national body has invalidated Agada’s purported suspension due to flaws in the procedure.

However, Innocent said in a video released on Wednesday that he was tricked into going to the Makurdi government house to pick up palliatives, but instead of getting the items, he was forced to sign an attendance record.

He was shocked to learn that Agada had been suspended by the party while he was at the government house.

Innocent claimed Hon Ugwu Odoh, Commissioner for Water Resources, Sanitation, and Climate Change, Linda Agada SSA on Beautification 3, Isaiah Abah, Apochi Edwin, and Sunny Joshua Ocheme were behind the incident.