Benue APC Crisis: ‘We Were Tricked To Sign Agada’s Suspension Letter In Govt House’ – Party Secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) secretary for Ehaje Ward 1, Sunday Innocent, has denied any role in the alleged suspension of the party’s Benue State chairman, Augustine Agada.

Recall that Innocent and other party members announced Agada’s suspension due to alleged anti-party activities during the Benue general election of 2023.

Naija News recalls that the party’s senatorial candidate in the recently held Benue South election, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, filed a petition against Agada, which led to the suspension.

The APC national body has invalidated Agada’s purported suspension due to flaws in the procedure.

However, Innocent said in a video released on Wednesday that he was tricked into going to the Makurdi government house to pick up palliatives, but instead of getting the items, he was forced to sign an attendance record.

He was shocked to learn that Agada had been suspended by the party while he was at the government house.

Innocent claimed Hon Ugwu Odoh, Commissioner for Water Resources, Sanitation, and Climate Change, Linda Agada SSA on Beautification 3, Isaiah Abah, Apochi Edwin, and Sunny Joshua Ocheme were behind the incident.

He disclosed that they signed a document pertaining to Agada’s suspension without being informed that they were each offered ₦400,000 and promised motorcycles.

He said, “I want to make it clear: I had no hand in suspending Agada. That’s not what I stand for in this party.

“I was deceived into visiting the government house in Makurdi, thinking I was going to collect palliatives for my ward. But once there, I found myself tricked into signing an attendance register before I could even receive the items.

“To my utter surprise, while I was present, party leaders made the shocking announcement of Agada’s suspension. It felt like a betrayal, being caught off guard in such a manner.

“I saw Hon Ugwu Odoh, Commissioner for Water Resources, Sanitation, and Climate Change, Linda Agada SSA on Beautification 3, Isaiah Abah, Apochi Edwin, and Sunny Joshua Ocheme. They were all part of this deceitful scheme.

“We were promised ₦400,000 each and even offered motorcycles, but the true purpose of the document we signed was kept from us – it was about Agada’s suspension.”

Innocent disclosed that he had paid ₦400,000 to the Commissioner of Police at the Force Headquarters in Makurdi and filed a petition against Odoh, Linda, Apochi Edwin, and others implicated.