Food Price Hike: We Will Support Emergency Food Aid – Abbas

In response to the current surge in food costs, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, announced that the House will support the government’s emergency food distribution program.

Speaking at a press briefing at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday, the Speaker revealed that the House was aware of the hardship that Nigerians were facing as a result of the hike in the price of food items.

“We acknowledge the pain and suffering of every family. Your cries have not fallen on deaf ears,” he said, adding that food security is very close to his heart.

Naija News reports that the Speaker’s comments comes amidst the continuous protests in several northern states and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) plans to embark on strike due to hardship.

Abbas also used the platform to defend the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over recent “cyberbullying” and campaign of “fake news”.

He urged the appropriate security services to track the individuals behind the effort to discredit Gbajabiamila.

Recall that Gbajabiamila recently wrote to the Department of State Security (DSS) inquiring about a purported cyberattack directed against him.

On insecurity, Abbas announced that a security meeting would soon be held on the floor of the Assembly.