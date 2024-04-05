Reps Extend Easter, Sallah Break Till April 23

Advertisement

Reports emerging have suggested that the House of Representatives will reconvene at the main chambers after the conclusion of the Easter and Sallah break.

Naija News understands that the members have used a temporary chamber since the renovation project commenced in 2022.

The Senate chamber, along with other sections of the National Assembly building, are currently undergoing renovations.

A memorandum addressed to the House members by the Clerk, Dr Yahaya DanZaria, and reviewed by The Nation on Friday revealed that the resumption date had been pushed back from Tuesday, April 16, to Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The memo read, “Dear honourable members, I write to respectfully inform you that the resumption date from the ongoing recess has been rescheduled from Tuesday, April 16, 2024, to Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted. Your understanding or cooperation regarding this change is highly appreciated. Please make necessary adjustments to your schedules and ensure your presence on the new resumption date.

“I wish you all productive constituency engagements during this extended recess period. Please stay safe and take all necessary precautions.”

Before starting the renovation project, the National Assembly complex experienced frequent flooding due to heavy rainfall.

In 2019, an initial budget of over N30 billion was allocated for the renovation of the complex. However, this amount faced backlash and was later revised down to N9 billion.