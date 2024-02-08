Breaking: NLC, TUC Issue 14-Day Nationwide Strike Notice To FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have escalated their dispute with the Federal Government by issuing a 14-day ultimatum for a nationwide strike.

This drastic step has been taken in response to the government’s failure to honour the 16-point agreement reached with organized labour on October 2, 2023.

Expressing their frustration, leaders of the NLC and TUC condemned the government’s apparent indifference to the widespread suffering and hardship among the Nigerian populace, exacerbated by the non-implementation of the agreed terms.

The 14-day notice serves as a final appeal to the government to address the grievances of the labour sector and fulfil its commitments to ensure industrial peace and economic stability.

The October 2 agreement was “focused on addressing the massive suffering and the general harsh socioeconomic consequences of the ill-conceived and ill-executed IMF/World Bank-induced hike in the price of PMS and the devaluation of the naira. These dual policies have had, as we predicted, dire economic consequences for the masses and workers of Nigeria.”

NLC and TUC, in a statement, lamented that “it is regrettable that we are compelled to resort to such measures, but the persistent neglect of the welfare of citizens and Nigerian workers and the massive hardship leave us with no choice.”

Effective February 9 (tomorrow), among others, the two Labour Centres said, “Constrained by this development and recognising the urgency of the situation and the imperative of ensuring the protection and defence of the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers and citizens, the NLC and TUC hereby issue a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour their part of the understanding within 14 days from tomorrow, the 9th day of February 2024.”