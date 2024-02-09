16 Abducted As Armed Bandits Attack Katsina Community

No fewer than sixteen people have been abducted in a meticulously planned attack by armed bandits in Katsina State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the assailants stormed Kogo in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, February 8.

The raid, which took place at approximately 8:20 pm, reportedly resulted in the abduction of 16 residents, including men, women, and children.

The villagers were caught off guard and left in a state of shock after the attack.

“The assailants infiltrated the community quietly, likely parking their motorcycles at a distance to avoid detection,” Daily Post quoted a source saying.

“Without causing much alarm, they targeted a specific residence and abducted 16 people, including children, women, and men,” the source added, explaining further that the community is currently facing profound apprehension regarding the safety of their abducted neighbours and the general security of the vicinity.

Residents have since expressed their anxieties to journalists as they await updates on the situation.

However, the state police command is yet to issue any official statement as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has raised alarm that rampaging bandits terrorising some parts of the state are threatening to attack him.

Naija News reports that Radda made this known during an expanded emergency security council meeting at the Government House on Friday.

The security meeting had in attendance the heads of security agencies in the state, traditional and religious leaders, top government officials and members of the business community.

Radda stated that the bandits’ threat was based on security reports, but he is unbothered about it.

He said: “Based on security reports that we are receiving, I am among those that the bandits are thinking of attacking, but that doesn’t muddle me because God is with us, and he will protect us.”

However, the governor explained that the threat by the hoodlums would not stop his government from adopting revolving security strategies to tackle banditry and other security challenges in the state.