Bandits Threaten To Attack Katsina Gov, Radda

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has raised alarm that rampaging bandits terrorising some parts of the state are threatening to attack him.

Naija News reports that Radda made this known during an expanded emergency security council meeting at the Government House on Friday.

The security meeting had in attendance the heads of security agencies in the state, traditional and religious leaders, top government officials and members of the business community.

Radda stated that the bandits’ threat was based on security reports, but he is unbothered about it.

He said: “Based on security reports that we are receiving, I am among those that the bandits are thinking of attacking, but that doesn’t muddle me because God is with us, and he will protect us.”

However, the governor explained that the threat by the hoodlums would not stop his government from adopting revolving security strategies to tackle banditry and other security challenges in the state.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 55 wedding guests have reportedly been kidnapped by bandits along Damari town in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State while escorting a bride home.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday around 9pm.

A resident who spoke with PUNCH said that three local security volunteers lost their lives in the hurriedly coordinated effort to rescue the victims.

The Chairman of Dandume Local Government Area, Basiru Musa, confirmed the incident, saying that security challenges plague the Sabuwa area.

He said the local government area has been dealing with the presence of bandits and their accomplices, who are often informants.