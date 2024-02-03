Bandits Ambush Katsina Wedding Train, Kidnap 55 Guests

No fewer than 55 wedding guests have reportedly been kidnapped by bandits along the Damari town in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State while escorting a bride home.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday around 9pm.

A resident who spoke with PUNCH said that three local security volunteers lost their lives in the hurriedly coordinated effort to rescue the victims.

He said, “Most of those the hoodlums attacked and abducted were those who were already crowded and riding in an open van called canter vehicle.

“The victims were initially over 70, mostly friends to the bride, in which several others escaped after jumping off the moving canter van when the terrorists hijacked the van.”

The Chairman of Dandume Local Government Area, Basiru Musa, confirmed the incident, saying that security challenges plague the Sabuwa area.

He said the local government area has been dealing with the presence of bandits and their accomplices, who are often informants.

While some unconfirmed reports suggest that a few kidnapped women managed to escape, the chairman promised to verify and provide updates.

He clarified that although the women were from Dandume, the bandits intercepted them on their way from Sabuwa Local Government Area at around 9pm.

Sabuwa and Dandume are among the local government areas being heavily tormented by bandits in Katsina State.