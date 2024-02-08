Jesse Lingard Finally Returns To Football After 6 Months Without A Club

Former Manchester United midfielder, Jesse Lingard has finally joined a football club after staying without a club for over 6 months.

Jesse Lingard, who is a product of Manchester United football academy, started his senior football career on loan at Leicester City on November 6, 2012, and he was on loan at Birmingham and Brighton in 2013 and 2014, respectively, before he was allowed to join United’s senior team on July 1, 2014.

Due to a lack of game time, Lingard joined Derby County on loan on February 2, 2015, and returned to Manchester United on May 31, 2015.

About six years later, he decided to go on a six-month loan at West Ham United and returned to United at the end of the 2020-2021 season with the hope of fighting for a starting shirt at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t break into the Red Devils’ starting eleven and had to leave the club permanently on a one-year deal at Nottingham Forest.

After the one-year spell which he spent mostly on the sidelines due to fitness issues, Jesse Lingard failed to impress and had to leave on July 1, 2023.

Since then, he has been without a club as he spent some time training with West Ham and then with Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq who attempted to sign him but couldn’t because the club had exceeded the number of foreign players they were permitted to sign.

Earlier today, February 8, Jesse Lingard took to his Instagram page to confirm that he has joined the South Korean club, FC Seoul on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old Englishman wrote: “New beginnings 🙏🏾 So excited to finally get back on the pitch and do what I love the most ⚽️ im so grateful for the love and support in Korea ❤️🇰🇷 @fcseoul.”

Naija News gathered that Jesse Lingard is expected to earn about £17,500 per week in his two years stay in South Korea which will amount to £910,000 per year. This is way below the £100,000 per week he was reportedly earning at Manchester United.