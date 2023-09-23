Jesse Lingard Joins Saudi Club Al-Ettifaq

Former Manchester United attacking midfielder, Jesse Lingard, has moved to the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq, after reaching a one-month training agreement with the club.

This means that the 30-year-old out-of-favour England international, who is currently without a club, will remain in the Middle East until the end of October.

Since Nottingham Forest released Jesse Lingard at the end of last season, the attacking midfielder has been in search of a new club but couldn’t get anything concrete before the summer transfer window closed.

He managed to make just 20 appearances for the club before his exit from the club, which is reportedly linked to his poor form and fitness issues.

After his exit, Lingard trained with West Ham United even after the 2023-2024 Premier League season had commenced. Recall that Lingard played for West Ham United on loan from Manchester United for six months and impressed the club to the extent they were ready to offer him a permanent deal ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

However, the Englishman decided to return to Old Trafford to fight for a starting shirt but his efforts didn’t pay off.

Ahead of the 2022-2023 season, West Ham made attempts to sign Lingard, but the Englishman chose Nottingham Forest, who made the bigger offer in terms of his wages. Unfortunately for him, things didn’t work out well for him at the club.

Now, he has to train with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia for a month with the hope that he would be able to convince the club, coached by former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, to sign him.

The Saudi Arabian side that have recorded three wins in their last three games also have Liverpool legend, Jordan Henderson on their payroll.

Hence, Jesse Lingard won’t mind joining the Saudi Pro League side on a permanent deal if the club allows him to do so.