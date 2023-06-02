Nottingham Forest Release Six Players Including Lingard And Andre Ayew

Premier League club, Nottingham Forest have released six players ahead of the pre-season training as they are set to fare better in the coming season.

Recall that Nottingham Forest struggled to remain in the Premier League throughout the just concluded season and had to wait until the last two league games to confirm their survival in the league.

They finish the Premier League season in the 16th spot with 38 points in 38 games, after 18 defeats, 11 draws, and 9 wins.

Less than a week after the abysmal 2022-2023 season, they announced the release of six players whose contracts will expire this June.

The biggest names among them are former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard and Ghanaian footballer Andre Ayew who made just 13 Premier League appearances for Forest this season.

As for Lingard who joined Forest last summer, he made just 20 appearances in the 2022-2023 season. Since January this year, he managed to play just 60 minutes of league football for Forest.

The out-of-favor England international was left out of the club’s starting eleven due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Also, Keylor Navas, Dean Henderson, and Renan Lodi have returned to their respective clubs after their season-long loan deals.

Alongside Lingard and Ayew, Nottingham Forest didn’t extend the contracts of Cafu, Jack Colback, Jordan Smith, and Lyle Taylor. Hence, they are leaving the club as free agents.

On the other hand, Serge Aurier has triggered an automatic one-year extension on his deal with Nottingham Forest, while the club have confirmed striker Chris Wood’s loan from Newcastle United will become a permanent transfer when the window re-opens.