“I Still Love South Africa”, Stanley Nwabali Insists After Nigeria’s Win

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has insisted that his love for South Africa hasn’t changed despite helping the Nigerian team to knockout Bafana Bafana from 2023 AFCON.

Arguably, Stanley Nwabali has been one of the biggest revelations in the 2023 AFCON as he wasn’t expected to be Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper in the tournament.

Coach Jose Peseiro decided to include him in the team after pressure from Super Eagles fans on social media.

Interestingly, the Super Eagles who were looking like they were faced with a crisis in the goalkeeping department ahead of the 2023 AFCON, now have one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament.

Stanley Nwabali has recorded four straight clean sheets and conceded just two goals in regulation time.

The 27-year-old Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper broke the hearts of South Africans when he saved two penalties in the Eagles’ penalty win over the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday, February 7.

After the game, Stanley Nwabali took to his Instagram page to insist that no love lost between him and his South African fans.

He wrote, “This is a game I’m born to play. A night to remember!!! I felt every bit of it!! Brick by brick and dreams are coming true. No love lost at all. I still love South Africa as much as their fans loves me. My name is Nwabali Stanley Bobo and I love this team with all my heart. Safe hands.”

Nwabali is expected to stand up for Nigeria once again when the Super Eagles face the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 AFCON at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.