Father Of Two Dies In Ogun While Watching Nigeria Vs South Africa Match

In a heartbreaking occurrence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, a 43-year-old man, Mikail Osundiji, tragically lost his life while watching the semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa.

According to Daily Trust, the incident took place at a public football viewing center in the Olomoore area, leaving the local community in shock.

Osundiji, a father of two, reportedly went into shock and passed away following the referee’s decision to cancel a goal by Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen against South Africa.

This moment of intense disappointment proved fatal for Osundiji, who, according to relatives, had not exhibited any signs of illness prior to the match.

His elder sister, Adetunji Nofisat, recounted the distressing moment, stating that Osundiji suddenly exhaled deeply after the goal was disallowed, bowed his head, and then collapsed to the ground, marking a sudden and unexpected end to his life.

The deceased sister said, “That was when other people at the football viewing center rushed to him and took him to one of the private hospitals in Olomoore before the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.”

Nofisat, however, disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been buried on Thursday afternoon according to the Islamic rites.

“We cannot take his corpse to his hometown, Okuku in Osun State because he still has a father, mother and two children who are of 12 and seven years of age.”

Nofisat appealed to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to come to the assistance of the family, particularly through scholarships, so as to enable the children left behind to complete their education up to the university level.

The death of Osundiji adds to the list of casualties from the Nigeria/South Africa match.