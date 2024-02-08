KWASU Deputy Bursar Dies After Watching Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON Match

The Deputy Bursar of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malate, Ayuba Abdullahi, has been confirmed dead.

According to reports, the university official died on Wednesday night after watching the semi-final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Abdullahi was said to have watched the match at a viewing center in the Sango area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital but then complained of feeling dizzy just as the game headed for penalty kicks after the 1-1 regulation time draw and extra time.

One of the sources quoted by Punch on the development said, “The Deputy Bursar watched the Nigeria/South Africa match from the beginning till the end of the extra time, till it was time for a penalty kick.

“He complained that he was feeling dizzy, so he said he needed to go back home and rest not knowing that his BP had gone up.

“On getting home, he collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital in Sango and he was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and before he could be attended to, he died.

“He was buried on Thursday morning according to Islamic rites.”

The KWASU Director of Information, Dr Saedat Aliyu, confirmed Abdullahi’s death but added that the institution was yet to confirm the cause of his death.

“Yes, he died last night. He was hale and hearty and was full of life on Wednesday at his office. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus” she said

Also, a statement by the university said, “This is to announce the death of Mr. Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi of the Bursary Department.

“Janazah will be held this morning, and his remains will be interred at the Hausa Muslim cemetery, Apata Yakuba, Oyun area, Ilorin, at 9 am.”