Bandits Threaten To Marry Abducted New Bride, Sell 55 Wedding Guests

Armed bandits, who abducted women accompanying a newly-wed bride to her matrimonial home at Damari, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, have issued threats to remarry the bride and sell off the other women.

Naija News reports that the audacious bandits carried out the abduction last Thursday, targeting the bride and her companions while travelling in an open van in the Sabuwa area.

During the unfortunate attack, the gunmen killed at least four members of a vigilante group.

Villagers report that at least 55 wedding guests were abducted during the attack, and they have been held hostage since then.

In a video circulating on social media, the bandits were seen threatening to marry the bride and sell the other captives if the ransom was not paid promptly.

Naija News gathered that the assailants had reached out to the families of the victims, demanding N100 million as the sole condition for the release of the captives.

In the video clip, a gang leader, dressed in police uniform, took responsibility for the abduction, asserting that nobody could rescue the women.

“I am the one who abducted them, and I will never release them until ransom is paid. And if there is anyone who thinks they could rescue them, they should try it,” he said.