We Have Not Incurred Any New Loans – Katsina State Reacts To DMO’s Report

The Katsina State Government has rubbished reports from the Debt Management Office (DMO) claiming that Governor Dikko Radda-led administration has increased the state’s debt profile.

Naija News understands that a report recently published by the DMO indicated that Radda’s administration, together with some other states of the federation, collected fresh loans to worsen their prevailing debt crises.

Reacting to the allegation via a statement, the spokesperson to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed stated that Radda’s administration has been focused on repaying existing loans secured by previous administrations since it came into power.

Mohammed revealed that the state government has not collected a single loan since Radda came into power.

The statement read in part, “This is not to say that the state government will not borrow whenever the need arises. It could borrow to improve the lot of its people and the state in general.

“At the moment, however, there is no new loan. While we appreciate the efforts of the media in keeping the public informed about government activities, we regret any inconvenience the publication might have caused.

“We call on the media, and the members of the public to continue to support the present administration in its effort to provide meaningful projects to uplift the living standard of its citizenry.”