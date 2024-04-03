28 Girls Abducted In Katsina Rescued

Advertisement

The Katsina Police Command has said the 28 girls abducted at Kasai village in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state have regained freedom.

Recall that the girls were kidnapped by bandits on the outskirts of the village on Monday while fetching firewood.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, said the girls were released at about 10:40 pm on the same day they were abducted.

Aliyu said the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, swiftly deployed operatives to the scene and tasked them to rescue the victims unhurt.

The police spokesperson added that the command is committed to ensuring the security of the community and state.

The statement reads: “On the 1st of April 2024, at about 1030 hrs, about twenty-eight (28) girls who went to the outskirts of Kasai village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State, with intent to fetch firewood, were abducted by kidnappers.

“Upon receipt of the report, the commissioner of police, Katsina state police command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, psc+, swiftly deployed operatives to the scene, tasked with the unhurt rescue of the victims.

“Thanks to the unwavering efforts and increased pressure exerted by the command, the victims, who were held against their will, have now regained freedom and are safe and sound.

“The collaborative effort of the dedicated rescue team, in conjunction with the strategic approach taken by the command, resulted in the release of all the abducted victims.

“The abductors, following the escalation of pressure and the concerted actions of the command in collaboration with all relevant security stakeholders in the state, ultimately released all the victims on the same day at about 2240hrs.

“Further development will be communicated as the investigation proceeds.”