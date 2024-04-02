Terrorists Kidnap At Least 30 Children In Fresh Attack In Katsina

Advertisement

Around thirty children are believed to have been abducted in a recent attack by suspected bandits in Kasai, a village located in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Naija News understands that the government or security agencies have not yet made an official statement regarding the latest incident.

Police operatives were seen barricading the road to Kasai village in Batsari Local Government Area when journalists inspected the scene.

A resident of the area who spoke to journalists on the terrorist attack noted that the abduction occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Advertisement

According to the resident, the children were taken by the criminals while they were searching for firewood for cooking in the vicinity of the village.

“Yes, the attack occurred yesterday, Monday, in the morning hours. It all began when the children numbering up to thirty went behind the Kasai village to secure firewood which their parents would use to cook food for them.

“Unfortunately, some suspected bandits intercepted them and took them to an unknown destination.

Advertisement

“We do hope and pray that peace and security will be restored in our state,” the resident told Channels Television on Tuesday morning.

Naija News understands that Batsari is recognized as one of the Security Frontline Local Government Areas in Katsina State, where the activities of bandits and other criminal elements have been escalating almost daily.