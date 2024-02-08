Adamawa NYSC Member Slumps To Death While Watching Super Eagles vs South Africa Match

A serving member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), identified as Samuel, reportedly slumped to death in Adamawa State, while watching Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Naija News reports that the semi-final tie, which ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Super Eagles winning on penalties, was filled with so much tension.

An eyewitness who spoke with Nigerian Tribune, said the Adamawa State corps member died before the last shootout that progressed Nigeria to the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The eyewitness said, “We lost one Nigerian a few minutes ago during our victory celebration over South Africa today at our Sports Viewing Center (SVC) here in Numan.

“The Corps member who is serving in numan from Kaduna has fainted before the kick-off of the winning goal. He died before they could reach the hospital in Numan, may his soul rest in peace.”

Confirming the demise, the NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa state, Jingi Dennis, said Samuel was pronounced dead by a doctor at the General Hospital in Numan.

He said, “l have received the news of his death last night, I hope to have more details today.

“According to his colleagues who went with him to watch the match, the late corps member told them that he doesn’t like watching penalty shootout, he then bowed his head and all of a sudden he collapsed.”

“He was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan by the Doctor.”