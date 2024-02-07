NPFL Postpones Sporting Lagos Vs Rivers United Clash For 2023 AFCON

Sporting Lagos will no longer take on Rivers United in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) game at Onikan Stadium later today, February 7, 2024.

The NPFL announced that the Sporting Lagos and Rivers United clash had to be postponed due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Ivory Coast.

Note that the 2023 AFCON game will kick off at 6 p.m. (Nigerian time) at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, meaning it would have played almost simultaneously with the NPFL game.

At the time of writing, the NPFL had not announced the matchday 13 rescheduled fixture, but it is not expected to take place until the 2023 AFCON campaign is over. Note that the tournament is scheduled to end on February 11.

Before the mid-season break and the 2023 AFCON-induced break, Sporting Lagos have recorded just four wins, 6 draws, and a whopping 8 defeats in 18 games. They are currently sitting in the 18th spot on the league table with 18 points, just a goal difference away from the relegation zone.

As for Rivers United, they have recorded 6 wins, 6 draws, and five defeats in 17 games. They are currently occupying the 11th spot with 24 points.