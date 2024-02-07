Gov Sani Reveals Factors Responsible For Insecurity In Kaduna, Zamfara, Others

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has revealed the major factors responsible for the high level of insecurity ravaging the Northwestern region of the country.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Sani said the insecurity in the region is caused by poverty, unemployment, and lack of education, among others.

He asserted that the issue of banditry and kidnapping in the North West is different from that of insurgency in the North East.

Sani noted that the most important approach to ending the menace is to look at the condition of the people generally, which includes poverty and unemployment.

He said, “The North-West crisis has to do with banditry and kidnapping; it is an economic problem. When you look at the situation critically, you will agree with me that most of those bandits always kidnap innocent people and ask for ransom.

“And whenever they are given money, they will release the victims in many cases, and in some cases, when there is a delay, they end up taking the lives of those victims.

“And when you look at the situation, you also look at the problems of poverty, unemployment, hopelessness, and lack of education, particularly in the Northwestern part of Nigeria. That is the reason why a lot of these incidents happen.”

Sani insisted that statistics have proven that a greater percentage of people living in the North-West are living below the poverty line.

The governor added that a lot of out-of-school children in the country are also from the North-West zone.

He said, “The last time I checked, and you can confirm from the SDG’s recent report, you would agree with me that about 80 to 90% of the people living in the Northwestern part of Nigeria are living below the poverty line.

“And of course, if you look at the statistics of out-of-school children, you can see that a lot of the are from the Northwestern part of Nigeria.”