Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani Presents N458.2 Billion Budget To Citizens Of The State

A draft appropriations bill totalling N458,271,299,477.66 was submitted to the people of Kaduna State on Tuesday by Governor Uba Sani, asking for their feedback.

Known as the “Budget of Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development,” the draft budget proposal maintains the minimum budgeting baseline model of a 60:40 ratio of capital to recurrent with capital expenditures of N318,836,576,588.28 and recurrent expenditures of N139,434,722,889.38.

Health receives 15.63% of the draft planned budget, and education receives 25.19%, making up around 40.82% of the total.

The crude oil price of $70 per barrel on average, the production benchmark of 1.6 million barrels per day on average, an average exchange rate of ₦750/$1, an inflation rate of 23.6%, and a 25% mineral ratio are the assumptions behind the draft proposed budget.

Naija News reports that Sani reaffirmed his promises to ensure human capital development and revitalize the economy of rural residents in his speech at his government’s inaugural town hall meeting.

He continued that the budget would be centered on infrastructure development, human capital development, security, agriculture, and regional and rural economic development.

According to him, most funding would go into education since it is the cornerstone of all significant progress and guarantees that every kid in Kaduna State has access to a free, high-quality education at every level.