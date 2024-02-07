Court Sentences Killer Of Makeup Artist To Death By Hanging

The Enugu State High Court on Wednesday delivered a verdict sentencing Chiamaka Ifezue to death by hanging for the murder of Ijeoma Nweke, an Enugu-based makeup artist.

Honourable Justice Kenneth Okpe presided over the case, which concluded with a damning judgement after a meticulous two-hour deliberation.

Ifezue was found guilty of a heinous act, having coerced Nweke to consume a poisonous substance leading to her untimely death.

The court learned that Nweke had been reported missing since Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after she left home for a makeup job with a client who suspiciously refused to disclose the location of the appointment.

Instead, the client instructed Nweke to meet at the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) bus stop, from where she would be escorted to the undisclosed venue.

Sensing danger, Nweke managed to send the client’s phone number to her brother, a decision that later became a pivotal piece of evidence in the investigation following her disappearance.

Hours after her expected return home, Nweke’s phones went off, sparking fears of abduction among her friends and family.

Their worst fears were confirmed when her body was discovered early Monday in a horrifying state, showing signs of mutilation and exposure to a substance suspected to be acid, according to eyewitness reports.