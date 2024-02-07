Abducted Abia Varsity Deputy Vice Chancellor Regains Freedom

The abducted Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the Abia State University, Prof. Godwin Emezue, has regained his freedom after spending 11 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Naija News recall that the State Police Command had confirmed that the DVC was abducted over two weeks ago in a filling station in Umuahia, the state capital.

According to PUNCH, the professor was released on Tuesday night by his abductors and is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital due to torture he received while in the kidnappers’ custody.

A source close to the professor’s family disclosed that the kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of N35 million before the release.

The source added, “The kidnappers released footage of how they tortured the professor and threatened to kill him if the family failed to pay N20 million before the end of Saturday last week.”

Meanwhile, in a Jimeta Area Court in Yola on Tuesday, a 25-year-old domestic worker, Naomi Tunba, was charged with stealing N130,000 from her employer.

Naija News reports that Tunba entered a not-guilty plea when the police charged her with theft by a servant.

The complainant, Asma’u Hamza of Karewa, reported the incident at the Karewa Police Station on January 28 at around 11:30 am, according to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Esther Emmanuel, who briefed the court.

Emmanuel claimed that the defendant, who had been employed by the complainant for more than three years, had built a trust-based relationship with the complainant and her family.

She claimed that the defendant had illegally taken the complainant’s handbag and her Zenith Bank ATM card on January 25.

The complainant allegedly received a debit alert for N130,000 on her cell phone two days after Tunba vanished from the premises, according to the prosecution.

She said that up to the defendant’s arrest by the authorities, all attempts to find her proved fruitless.