Police Arraign Housemaid Over Alleged Theft Of N130,000 From Employer

In a Jimeta Area Court in Yola on Tuesday, a 25-year-old domestic worker, Naomi Tunba, was charged with stealing N130,000 from her employer.

Naija News reports that Tunba entered a not-guilty plea when the police charged her with theft by a servant.

The complainant, Asma’u Hamza of Karewa, reported the incident at the Karewa Police Station on January 28 at around 11:30 am, according to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Esther Emmanuel, who briefed the court.

Emmanuel claimed that the defendant, who had been employed by the complainant for more than three years, had built a trust-based relationship with the complainant and her family.

She claimed that the defendant had illegally taken the complainant’s handbag and her Zenith Bank ATM card on January 25.

The complainant allegedly received a debit alert for N130,000 on her cell phone two days after Tunba vanished from the premises, according to the prosecution.

She said that up to the defendant’s arrest by the authorities, all attempts to find her proved fruitless.

During the police inquiry, she claimed, the defendant refuted the accusations, claiming that the money’s withdrawals were linked to multiple point-of-sale operators.

According to the prosecution, the offense was committed in violation of section 287 of the 2018 Adamawa State Criminal Code.

The case was adjourned until February 19 for a hearing, with Area Court Judge Al’amin Diya granting the defendant bail in the amount of N100,000 with one surety .