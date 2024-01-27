Hoodlums Abduct ABSU Deputy Vice Chancellor

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, Professor Godwin Emezue, has been abducted.

Naija News learned that the vice chancellor was kidnapped on Friday by hoodlums in Umuekwu Amachara, Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Abia State Police Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, in a statement, said the DVC was abducted in the company of his wife while purchasing fuel at a petrol station.

She said that the hoodlums confiscated the victim’s wife’s ATM card, dragged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor into a Lexus SUV, and drove away with him.

The PPRO said the Command is deploying resources and assets, including intelligence and technical aid, towards unravelling the crime and safely rescuing the victim from his abductors.

The police urged Abians to remain calm and continue their legitimate activities while maintaining vigilance and being security conscious.

The Command further appealed for the cooperation of the public, especially by way of providing any useful information that could be helpful in these particular circumstances, and in attaining enhanced security in the state, generally.

In other news, the Kano State Fire Service has successfully rescued a 37-year-old man who was on the verge of committing suicide over an overwhelming debt.

Naija News learnt that the man, identified as Saifullah Rabiu, had on Thursday, January 25, left behind a suicide note explaining that his desperate act was a result of a N2 million debt he had incurred while trying to obtain a foreign visa.

Rabiu was reportedly about to hang himself on a tree when officials of the fire service arrived at the scene.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to journalists, the spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, said the fire service’s Central Control Room received an emergency call at around 10:07 a.m. from the Ministry of Works and Housing in Kano State, reporting the incident on State Road near Nasarawa Emir’s house.